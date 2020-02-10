MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) seniors Tots Carlos and Isa Molde almost sat out their final playing year, but changed their minds for the love of the team.

The spikers, who are both core players in UP's frontline, were given a taste of professional volleyball with Motolite in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

Just as they thought that they were ready to leave the Fighting Maroons, it was the potential and the responsibility to guide up-and-coming players that made them reconsider their initial decisions.

Mentored by Kenyan head coach Godfrey Okumu, both Molde and Carlos aim to make the most out of their final year in UP. – Rappler.com