MANILA, Philippines – In just the first game of their respective seasons, the Ateneo Lady Eagles served up a massive wake-up call to the UP Fighting Maroons after a quick three-set win last Wednesday, March 4.

As it turns out, senior spiker Isa Molde took that loss to heart after she bounced back with a UAAP career-high 24-point eruption in the Maroons’ breakthrough win against the UE Lady Warriors 3 days later on Saturday.

“Feeling ko talaga may kulang last game,” she said after the game. “Magaan ako ngayon, sobrang gaan kasi yun nga nung una parang stiff kami.”

“Dun kami na medyo ‘di kami naging mindful sa mga ginagawa namin and siguro dun din namin naisip na ‘Uy, kailangan gawin natin ‘to para naman magaan-gaan iba at saka maging confident.’”

(I really felt that there was something lacking last game. I felt light today. Really light because at first we felt stiff. That’s where we became more mindful of what we’re doing and maybe that’s where we thought, ‘Oh, we need to do this so we feel lighter and become confident.)

Prior to her outburst on Saturday afternoon, the fifth-year open spiker disappeared against Ateneo with just 9 points as the Lady Eagles completely dominated all game long.

“Actually ni-remind kami ni coach na it’s wake up call for us,” Molde continued. “Doon din kami naano na ‘oo nga ano bakit ganon yung nilaro namin?’ Binigay na lang din namin sa Ateneo and nag-move on kami.”

(Actually, coach reminded us that it’s a wake-up call for us. That’s where we thought, ‘Right, why did we play that way?’ So we just handed the win to Ateneo and moved on.)

Now carrying a better mindset against perennial powerhouse La Salle next Tuesday, March 10, Molde is eager to lead the charge as UP tries to start a winning streak.

“Yung mga rookies ngayon malalakas and ang gaganda nilang kalaban. Andun yung competitiveness nila,” she said. “For sure sa La Salle din andiyan.”

(The rookies we have now are strong and great opponents. The competitiveness is there. For sure, La Salle also has it.) – Rappler.com