Published 2:49 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Former De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers champion coach Aldin Ayo has locked in with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers “for the next 6 years,” according to a report by official school publication The Varsitarian.

Ayo’s official contract signing with the UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) will reportedly take place next week, January 11, following two weeks of rumors and drama surrounding the two schools and the individuals involved.

DLSU has since swiftly moved on from Ayo and officially replaced him with his former deputy head coach, Louie Gonzales, on January 1 – a day after Ayo’s contract with them officially expired.

In an official statement reported yesterday, January 4, the university welcomed Gonzales to the top tactitian post while also thanking Ayo for his two years of service and the championship he brought them in his rookie season. In those 2 years, the Colegio San Juan de Letran alumnus and former NCAA champion coach racked a winning record of 30-5 for the regular season and playoffs.

Ayo joined two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Ben Mbala as the top names who have left DLSU this off-season after a heartbreaking 2-point loss in Game 3 of the UAAP Finals against the newly crowned champion Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles.

A request for comment from Ayo through Facebook was not responded to by the time of this story's publication. He also remained silent during his exit process at DLSU, and later explained on Twitter that he had an agreement with the university not to disclose any information until there is an official statement published. – Rappler.com