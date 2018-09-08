UST coach Aldin Ayo knows it won't be easy but the former La Salle champion mentor hopes to bring back the Tigers' winning ways

Published 7:46 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not common for the UST Growling Tigers to be one of the bottom-feeder teams in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament, which is why the past two seasons have been difficult for fans of University of Sto. Tomas.

But the Tigers hope that it will all change with the arrival of Aldin Ayo.

After winning titles at Letran and La Salle, Ayo takes his championship ways to UST where he has reportedly committed to a 6-year deal with the team.

Using “Hail Mary” instead of “Mayhem” as their slogan, the Tigers are starting year one of a rebuild with 9 rookies on deck: CJ Cansino, Kenneth Zamora, JM Lagumen, Josh Marcos, Ira Bataller, Dave Ando, Jeremy Mahinay, Toby Agustin and Nat Consejo.

Two players are also returning to the Tigers’ lair: Renzo Subido and Mario Bonleon, who are expected to play big roles along with Steve Akomo and Marvin Lee.

For more on this year’s UST team, watch the video above. – Rappler.com