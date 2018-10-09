The Growling Tigers center is under observation due to a blood clot in his head

Published 2:47 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Concerns were raised after University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers big man Steve Akomo was reportedly confined to the university's hospital due to a blood clot in the head that resulted from a concussion.

ABS-CBN's Boom Gonzalez shared photos of the bed-ridden Cameroonian center from his foster family in the Philippines. He has been in the UST hospital for over a week and will likely miss the team's first round ending game against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, October 10.

Reports said Akomo may have been injured after colliding with Adamson center Papi Sarr in the second quarter when UST was down 23-28.

However, he was able to see action for the Growling Tigers in a 32-point loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the following game. He played for 32 minutes and chipped in 9 points and 4 boards last September 29.

Since then, the foreign big man never showed up with team and missed the next two games against the De La Salle University Green Archers and University of the East Red Warriors.

Earlier, UST head coach Aldin Ayo claimed that it was due to food poisoining.

Akomo averaged 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in the 4 appearances he made this Season 81. – Rappler.com