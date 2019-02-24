The UST Golden Tigresses show on-court swag just to pump each other up

Published 9:26 PM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "Swag" must be the best word to describe this UAAP women's volleyball weekend.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses exacted revenge on their Philippine Superliga Finals opponent University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons thanks to a boost of on-court confidence.

Even rookie Eya Laure convinced veteran Sisi Rondina to show more swag.

"Sabi ko Ate Si, pag may isa nag-swag, walang iwanan!" recalled Laure.

(I told Ate Sisi: 'If someone in our team is going to show swag, then everyone should show swag.)

But of course, the Golden Tigresses just wanted to pump each other up – and certainly not to throw their opponents off.

"Overacting bawal sa amin (Overacting is not allowed in the team), we just play the game," reminded UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes. – Rappler.com