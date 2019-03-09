UST's rookie sensation Eya Laure sees no need to reopen old wounds from her UAAP juniors days

Published 10:01 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After winning the clash between her former UAAP junior rivals from National University (NU), University of Santo Tomas (UST) rookie Eya Laure brushed off claims that she was out for a “revenge game.”

"Di ko naman inisip na ganoon. Sa high school, nandoon na iyon—leave it there. Sa college, bago naman ito. Iba na ang level ng laro dito" said Laure.

(I didn’t think of it that way. What may have happened in high school, I’ll leave it there. In college, it’s a new experience with a different level of play.)

Laure – one of the favorites to win the Season 81 Rookie of the Year honors – has proven herself in the seniors level as she nailed another 20-point outburst to lead the Tigresses past the Lady Bulldogs in UAAP women's volleyball action on Saturday, March 9.

But of course, it didn't come without hard work.

“Sinabi rin ni coach sa akin noong pumasok ako na, 'Ikaw, star player ka noong high school, pero sa college, iba. Kailangan ka ring kumain ng maraming bigas para makasabay sa college level,'” admitted Laure.

(Coach told me when I first entered the team that, 'Okay, you may be the star player in high school, but college is different. You need to work harder to keep up with the players at the college level.')

Current NU players Ivy Lascina, Jennifer Nierva, Gelina Luceño, Princess Robles, and the injury-sidelined Joyme Cagande formed the powerhouse Nazareth school of NU high school team that dominated the UAAP juniors division with 4 consecutive titles.

Prior to NU's four-peat romp, Laure won a juniors championship with her sister EJ.

While she may have ended her juniors career with a series of impressive personal accomplishments – including a Most Valuable Player award – she simply couldn't recapture the UAAP juniors championship with her team.

But with the way Laure has been taking charge for the Tigresses, it's clear she has moved on from the heartbreaks. – Jason Santos/Rappler.com