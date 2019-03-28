'Definitely confidence booster siya, pero marami pang kulang,' UST's Caitlin Viray says after a career-high performance

MANILA, Philippines – Caitlin Viray's breakthrough performance couldn't have come at a better time.

As University of Santo Tomas (UST) needed a key win to get its Final Four bid back on track, Viray delivered a career-high 14 points in the Tigresses' straight-set win, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16, over Adamson to earn Player of the Game honors on Wednesday, March 27, in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

UST head coach Emilio "Kung Fu" Reyes said Viray just needed to come out of her shell.

"May depensa, ang daming nakuha sa block at yung atake, mas naging aggressive," he said.

(She played defense, she got blocks, and she had more aggressive attacks.)

UST captain Sisi Rondina even described Viray as a "silent killer" after the fourth-year middle blocker's surprise performance.

"Parang tahimik lang pero pumapatay, and masaya kasi marami na kaming katulong, hindi lang sa amin [ni Eya Laure] nafo-focus," said Rondina.



(She's like a silent killer and I'm happy that everyone is contributing to the team, it's no longer just me and Eya Laure.)

"Nakukuha na niya rhythm niya, ‘yung confidence niya sa paglalaro, which is ‘yung pinaka-importante ‘pag naglalaro ka," added Laure.

(She's starting to get her rhythm and confidence, which is crucial whenever you are playing.)

At the start of the season, Viray was tasked to fill in the shoes left by injured middle blocker Christine Francisco. And she's glad she finally got to help lessen the scoring burden on Rondina and Laure.

Viray, of course, knows she needs to step up again when UST takes on defending champion La Salle on Sunday, March 31, at the MOA Arena.

"Definitely confidence booster siya, pero marami pang kulang," said Viray.

(It definitely boosts my confidence, but there's still room for improvement.) – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com