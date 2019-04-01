The Golden Tigresses drop to 4th place after failing to capitalize on a strong start

Published 5:23 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Despite dealing with a heavy heart, Eya Laure hopes the UST Golden Tigresses quickly move on from their frustrating loss to the La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

UST dropped to 4th place in the team standings after failing to capitalize on a strong first-set showing as La Salle cruised to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 on Sunday, March 31.

"Nagkulang lang kami. May mga nawala, ganoon. Lahat kami 'di na kami naka-focus. Siguro for us, 'di na kami nag-focus kasi doon ngayon eh. Move on na rin lang talaga 'yung mangyayari ngayon," said Eya Laure.

(We fell short as some disappeared and we weren’t able to focus. We just have to move on from what happened today.)

The rookie looked like one of the bright spots in the loss as she scored 20 points, tying La Salle counterpart Desiree Cheng.

But even Laure knew all that went for naught no thanks to the errors she committed.

"'Yung score ko na 'yun, actually, 'di ko alam kung nakatulong siya sa team kasi sobrang alam ko naman na bawing bawi siya sa lahat ng errors na binigay ko," added Laure.

(I don't know if my score helped the team because I know also had a lot of errors.)

UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes lauded the effort of Laure, who experienced pain in her thigh but soldiered on to finish the match.

"Iyon naman 'yung pinakita niya, 'yung character na being a fighter. Ii-score, pero itatapon. Ii-score, pero itatapon. Pero kita mo 'yung decisiveness ng bata," said Reyes of Laure.

(Even though she committed a few errors in the game, you can see her character as a fighter. You can see the kid's decisiveness.)

And just like his rookie, Reyes just wants to leave the loss behind.

"Sabi nga, 'It’s just a bad game, not a bad life.' So bawi na lang," he said.

(Like they said, "It's just a bad game, not a bad life." So we just have to bounce back.)

The Tigresses now hold a 6-4 slate, just slightly ahead of the UP Lady Maroons – who carry a 5-4 record – for the last playoff spot.

UST looks to rebound against the UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 6, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com