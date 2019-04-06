Ysa Jimenez delivers a breakout game to highlight the depth of UST's 13-woman lineup

Published 8:42 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ysa Jimenez is the newest rookie to step up for the peaking University of Santo Tomas (UST).

The open spiker was a revelation for UST head coach Emilio "Kung Fu" Reyes after tallying 10 points to help the Tigresses dismantle the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 6 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We’re very happy na nagperform na siya (Ysa Jimenez) kasi ngayon lang iyan nabigyan ng time at nagkaroon ng magandang resulta yung ginagawa namin sa ensayo,” shared Reyes.

(We’re very happy that Ysa perfomed well because this was the only time that she played heavy minutes, and thankfully, the results of her training finally showed.)

Reyes also applauded Jimenez's dedication and hardwork in practice as the rookie has been doubling her efforts in training.

"Ito na yung reward niya para sa sarili niya, nakikita na yung resulta ng hardwork. Maging motivation sa 'yo na lahat ng pinaghihirapan, mayroong reward palagi" said Reyes.

(This is her reward for herself because she's finally seeing the result of her hardwork. I hope this will also serve as motivation that hard work will be rewarded.)

Jimenez's breakout gamed proved timely as she came to aid struggling veteran Dimdim Pacres in the opening frame.

The rookie spiker admits she poured in a lot effort in training just like what Reyes said, so she hopes to ride on her hot momentum.

"Masaya po kasi yun nga sabi ni coach, grabe talaga yung training na inooverload ko kasi kailangan na mataas yung confidence ko, yung consistency tsaka siyempre ayaw ko na masira yung binibigay na tiwala ni coach, yung ganito nga yung mabigyan ako ng opportunity na matagal na playing time," said Jimenez.

(I’m happy because just like what coach said, I overloaded my training mainly because I need to boost my confidence and for me to be more consistent and I don’t want to let my coach and team down.)

And Jimenez vows she'll always be ready.

"Gusto ko lang na iprove din na every time na kailangan nila ako, makapagcontribute ako."

(I just wanted to prove that every time the team needs me, I can contribute.) – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com