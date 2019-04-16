University of Santo Tomas stalwart Sisi Rondina reacts to the crowd's MVP chants

Published 5:40 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas' fiery captain Sisi Rondina is one of the season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) bets, and she's just thankful to be considered for the highest individual award before the eliminations end.

"Hindi pa naman tapos ‘yung laban. Wala lang iyon. Sa tingin nila na ako ‘yung MVP sa mata nila. But I'm thankful na ganoon ang tingin nila sa akin," said Rondina.

(The competition isn't done yet. That's nothing. I'm just thankful that I'm the MVP in their eyes.)

For the Golden Tigresses' star, all she wants is to bring the crown back to España as they have made it back to the Final Four after drubbing longtime rival Far Eastern University.

"Ito lang masasabi ko: 'Yung gusto ko lang makuha is 'yung big trophy, wala na 'yung individual awards. Nagma-matter lang sa akin 'yung big trophy na maibalik namin 'yung korona ng España, satisfied na ako," added Rondina.



(But this is what I'll say: I just want to get the big trophy, not the individual awards. What matters to me is the big trophy, that we'll be able to bring the crown back to España, and I'll be satisfied with that.)

For a veteran spiker who tops the league's best scorer category with 238 points off 210 spikes, 15 blocks, and 13 aces, are we really sure that she doesn't want any individual award?

Watch the video to find out. – Rappler.com