YOUNG CAPTAIN. Back from an ACL injury, sophomore Cj Cansino returns as captain of the Growling Tigers. File photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers may just be this UAAP season's dark horse despite fielding a rookie-laden lineup.

With 10 months of preparation – which started even before last season's UAAP Finals started in November – the Tigers came out motivated to level up their game with stints in the PBA D-League, the Filoil Preseason tournament, and several overseas training camps.

"Galing kami sa ibaba eh. We started last before I went here and last year naging pang-anim kami so ‘yung mga bata gustong manalo, ‘yung coaching staff, ‘yung whole team, gustong-gusto manalo so motivated ‘yung buong team," said UST coach Aldin Ayo.

(We started from the bottom. We were at last place before I went here. And last year, we climbed to 6th, so the boys really want to win. The coaching staff, the whole team – they really want to win, so the whole team is motivated.) – Rappler.com