WATCH: Young UST Growling Tigers emerge as season dark horse
MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers may just be this UAAP season's dark horse despite fielding a rookie-laden lineup.
With 10 months of preparation – which started even before last season's UAAP Finals started in November – the Tigers came out motivated to level up their game with stints in the PBA D-League, the Filoil Preseason tournament, and several overseas training camps.
"Galing kami sa ibaba eh. We started last before I went here and last year naging pang-anim kami so ‘yung mga bata gustong manalo, ‘yung coaching staff, ‘yung whole team, gustong-gusto manalo so motivated ‘yung buong team," said UST coach Aldin Ayo.
(We started from the bottom. We were at last place before I went here. And last year, we climbed to 6th, so the boys really want to win. The coaching staff, the whole team – they really want to win, so the whole team is motivated.) – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.