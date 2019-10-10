MANILA, Philippines – Seemingly out of nowhere, UST veteran forward Zach Huang erupted in the Growling Tigers’ 101-73 decimation of the UE Red Warriors on Wednesday, October 9.

In a team already boasting a chock-full of willing shooters like Mark Nonoy, Renzo Subido and Sherwin Concepcion, the fifth-year stalwart took matters into his own hands and finished with a career-high 22 points on a 6-of-8 shooting from three-point land.

To put things in perspective, he drained 5 more long bombs in one day than he did for the entirety of last season.

Huge game notwithstanding, Huang still said he’s just doing what he can for the team’s sake.

“It's not about me,” he said. “I'm willing to take a step back if that's what the team needs. If my teammates are more talented than me, I'm willing to step down for as long as we get the win.”

After averaging 8.3 points and 6 rebounds last season, Huang practically halved his numbers to just 4.1 markers and 3.4 boards this year.

Still, the Fil-Chinese veteran is the last remaining member of the UST team that reached the UAAP Finals in Season 78. As such, he knows that his experience can be very useful for the young guns that make up the majority of the new squad.

“We talk to each other and talk about scenarios,” said Huang. “Our bond is there.”

In fact, Huang is so willing to give way for his teammates that he had no qualms with second-year guard CJ Cansino being named the new team captain before him.

“I'm not really a vocal person but I want to show my teammates how to be a good example,” said Huang. “I show them that we need to develop good habits outside the court and everyday in the court.”

“Go for it and go for the goal. Don't limit yourself and just keep dreaming,” he continued.

With UST smack dab in the middle of a heated race for the Final Four, Huang just wants to concentrate on improving his game and plugging any weaknesses.

“I always want my game to be complete,” he said. “Last year I barely took threes. Coach is always telling us and preaching to us to not not limit ourselves and there's always room for improvement.”

“Basketball is a game of repetitions,” he concluded.