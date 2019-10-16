MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 82 second-round showdown between the UST Growling Tigers and the UP Fighting Maroons was everything everyone expected it to be, and then some.

Blitzing fastbreaks, poster dunks, chasedown blocks, torrential threes, clutch shots, you name it, it happened at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 16.

And one such clutch shot spelled the difference between winning and losing for the 6-5 Tigers: Renzo Subido’s well-contested dagger triple in the final 26.2 seconds to create an 82-78 gap against UP.

“I can say that was my biggest shot in my basketball career,” the graduating guard said after the game.

“It feels great because we badly needed this win. I keep telling my teammates that whatever happens, this game will decide the outcome of our season because if we win against UP again, it's gonna give us the confidence to compete in our last 3 games.”

Prior to the win, UST held a 5-5 record tied for 3rd place, a position that Subido – unlike his numerous first-year teammates – was all too familiar with.

This year, however, he hopes that history will not repeat itself.

“This is my last year. I just wanna make my last year count,” he said. “Last year, it’s the same 5-5 [record] with a different lineup and we lost our last 4 games. I don’t wanna end up in that situation again.”

“I was just conscious to give my best. I didn't wanna let the Thomasian community down.”

With 3 games left in their eliminations schedule as the team primes itself for a good playoff spot, Subido just feels glad that head coach Aldin Ayo has given the greenest of green lights for him to let it fly from downtown.

“Coach Aldin as long as he sees that it’s a player’s game and he sees it in practice, he won’t have a qualm about it,” he continued. “If I made it or not, it's on me. As a leader, I'm gonna take that chance.” – Rappler.com