MANILA, Philippines – In one of the more thrilling games of UAAP Season 82, the UST Growling Tigers swept their season series against the UP Fighting Maroons with an 84-78 win on Wednesday, October 16.

It was not like the 85-69 thrashing they handed the Maroons in their first meeting, but the victory was all the more impressive given that the Tigers were missing their two-way athletic freak Rhenz Abando.

When asked about the sudden benching given that the 6-foot-2 swingman has no known recent injury, both Abando and head coach Aldin Ayo merely opened more questions than answers.

“Right now, I’m not gonna comment regarding that,” Ayo said in the post-game presser and did not elaborate further.

Even Abando, who was in street clothes sitting behind the UST bench during the game, only shook his head when asked for comment on the situation before halftime.

However, sources bared that the La Union native is still part of the team's practice and “nothing is out of the norm.”

Abando is currently averaging 11.8 points, 5 rebounds and a team-best 1.3 blocks per game.

Wednesday night marked his first missed game after appearing in the last 10 contests. UST currently holds a 6-5 record in solo 3rd place at the league standings. – Rappler.com