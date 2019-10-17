MANILA, Philippines – UST Growling Tigers rising star Rhenz Abando has reaffirmed his commitment to the team amid recruitment rumors on Thursday, October 17.

Abando reportedly sat down with head coach Aldin Ayo and Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr Jannel Abogado, OP, and confirmed his commitment to the school for the rest of his collegiate career in UAAP men's basketball.

The Varsitarian, the official student publication of UST, and Spin.ph first reported on the development.

"Abando will stay in UST," Ayo told the Varsitarian.

The news comes after initial reports surfaced that recruitment pitches of other schools were the reason behind Abando's surprise benching in UST's crucial 84-78 win over UP.

Both Ayo and Abando refused to comment on the situation at the time, eliminating guesses that it was due to an injury. (READ: Abando, Ayo remain mum on unexplained benching versus UP)

With Abando no longer in doubt of leaving, the La Union native will get a chance to contribute again to UST's Final Four push as early as Saturday, October 19, against the NU Bulldogs.

Before sitting out last Wednesday, Abando consistently impressed with averages of 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks for the third-running Tigers. – Rappler.com