MANILA, Philippines – With the volleyball return of 2016 UAAP juniors MVP EJ Laure, University of Santo Tomas (UST) is excited to see the partnership of the Laure sisters once again.

EJ, who last played for the Golden Tigresses in Season 79, skipped the last two seasons due to a shoulder injury. She missed the chance to see her sister Eya win the 2019 Rookie of the Year award as UST made it to the finals.

Unlike their juniors campaign where Eya was EJ's setter, the tandem will be a lethal force in the UST frontline as both take on the role of open spikers this UAAP Season 82.

UST hopes that the sister act will boost the Golden Tigresses' bid for another trip back to the women's volleyball finals where they hope to bag the championship this time. – Rappler.com