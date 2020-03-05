MANILA, Philippines – Once again, Aldin Ayo has proven that he has a good eye for talent coming from the provinces.

However, this time, this talent has already proven himself at the highest level.

Rain or Shine bruiser and Ayo’s fellow Sorsogonon Beau Belga is set to join the UST Growling Tigers coaching staff as a big man coach, Ayo confirmed to reporters on Thursday, March 5.

This development comes after the Tigers embarrassed the TIP Engineers with a 53-point blowout, 115-62, as Belga watched from the stands at the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.

Although Belga still has prior commitments as a player and TV host, Ayo said that the 33-year-old pro will try to be present “as long as it doesn’t conflict with his schedule” to hone the Tigers’ big man cast.

This includes promising frontcourt players like reigning UAAP MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo, Sherwin Concepcion, Dave Ando and Ira Bataller.

Belga is just one of two current PBA players trying their hand in coaching in the collegiate ranks, the other being Barangay Ginebra floor general LA Tenorio with the Letran Knights. – Rappler.com