MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) will likely be crowned the UAAP general champions in both the seniors and juniors divisions even after Season 82 was abruptly axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UAAP Season 82 president Emmanuel Fernandez told Rappler that the board is leaning toward marking the season completed, which will pave the way for UST to officially take both titles.

"The season was just completed with less sports," said Fernandez. "And remember, there were less sports in the UAAP before."

Twenty-one out of 31 tournaments in the seniors division were hosted before UAAP decided to cancel the remainder of the season due to the extended enhanced community quarantine until April 30.

The UAAP collegiate events stopped were volleyball and football. Baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis, and 3×3 basketball never had a game day this season.

In the juniors division, only the boys and girls athletics events haven't been played.

UST stands on top of the table for the fourth straight year in both divisions as it amassed a total of 208 points in the collegiate scene behind 5 golds, 4 silvers and 3 bronzes. The Tigers lead the juniors division with 159 points off 5 golds, 3 silvers and 1 bronze.

La Salle comes in 2nd in both the college and juniors with 181 points and 122 points, respectively.

Season 82 host Ateneo lands solo 3rd with 162 points in the seniors division, while the University of the Philippines comes in at 4th place with 137 points.

National University places 5th with 117 points, Far Eastern University takes 6th place with 94 points, and was closely followed by University of the East with 92 points while Adamson University ends up at the bottom with 53 points asit failed to cop a podium finish. – Rappler.com