LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 10

Weightlifter Vanessa Sarno and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina wrap up Team Philippines' campaign in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines’ campaign in the Paris Olympics is down to its final day with three more athletes competing on Saturday, August 10.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

1:30 am – Vanessa Sarno | weightlifting, women’s 71kg, medal round

3 pm – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina | golf, women’s individual stroke, round 4

Vanessa Sarno hopes to continue the Philippines’ medal streak in Olympic weightlifting as she competes in the women’s 71kg division.

The last out of the three Filipino weightlifters to see action, Sarno aims to follow in the footsteps of Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold in the Tokyo Games three years ago after she bagged silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina make their last push for a historic golf medal as they play in the fourth and final round of the women’s individual stroke play. – Rappler.com

