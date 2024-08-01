Sports
Sports
Paris Olympics

LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 2

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Boxer Aira Villegas aims to inch closer to a medal, swimmer Jarod Hatch opens his bid, while rower Joanie Delgaco hopes to end her campaign on a high note in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After a one-day break, Team Philippines plunges back to action on Friday, August 2, with three Filipino bets looking to do the country proud.

Here is the schedule (Manila time):

  • 2:16 am – Aira Villegas | boxing, women’s 50kg, round of 16
  • 4:30 pm – Joanie Delgaco | rowing, women’s single sculls, classification final D
  • 5 pm – Jarod Hatch | swimming, men’s 100m butterfly, heats

Villegas punches for a spot in the quarterfinals of the women’s 50kg class when she faces second seed Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the round of 16.

Delgaco, meanwhile, races for the last time in the women’s single sculls as she vies for the 19th to 24th places in the final D.

Hatch competes in the heats of the men’s 100m butterfly, needing to be among the 16 fastest swimmers to advance to the semifinals. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
Filipino athletes

Philippine Olympic team