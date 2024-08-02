LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Carlo Paalam lead the medal charge on a star-studded day also featuring pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxer Nesthy Petecio

MANILA, Philippines – Medals have been elusive for Team Philippines through the first week of the Paris Olympics, but that could all change on Saturday, August 3.

Here is the schedule (Manila time):

2 am – Nesthy Petecio | boxing, women’s 57kg, round of 16

4:10 pm – EJ Obiena | athletics, men’s pole vault, qualification

9:30 pm – Carlos Yulo | men’s artistic gymnastics, floor exercise, final

9:46 pm – Carlo Paalam | boxing, men’s 57kg, quarterfinals

Yulo shoots for the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gymnastics medal as he competes in the men’s floor exercise final, which includes top qualifier Jake Jarman of Great Britain and defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel.

Paalam, meanwhile, aims to assure himself of at least a bronze when he battles Australia’s Charlie Senior in the men’s 57kg quarterfinal.

Obiena begins his medal quest as he sees action in the men’s pole vault qualification, hoping to clear the 5.80-meter qualifying standard or be among the 12 best performers to reach the final.

Petecio resumes her bid of repeating as an Olympic medalist, facing France’s Amina Zidani in the round of 16 of the women’s 57kg division. – Rappler.com

