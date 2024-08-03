LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 4

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Newly crowned Olympic champion Carlos Yulo aims to end his Paris Games campaign with one more medal as he headlines another busy day for Team Philippines, with Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, Lauren Hoffman, and John Cabang Tolentino also competing

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines finally barged into the medal tally of the Paris Olympics courtesy of gymnastics hero Carlos Yulo, and there is hope for more precious hardware on Sunday, August 4.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

3:20 am – Aira Villegas | boxing, women’s 50kg, quarterfinals

5:50 pm – John Cabang Tolentino | athletics, men’s 110m hurdles, heats

6:35 pm – Lauren Hoffman | athletics, women’s 400m hurdles, heats

9:30 pm – Nesthy Petecio | boxing, women’s 57kg, quarterfinals

10:24 pm – Carlos Yulo | artistic gymnastics, men’s vault, final

Guaranteed medal for Villegas

Aira Villegas assures herself of at least a bronze in the Paris Olympics after a split decision win over home bet Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the women’s 50kg quarterfinals.

Villegas, who wins by scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30, makes it two medals for the Philippines after Carlos Yulo won a gymnastics gold.

She faces Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 6 (Wednesday, August 7, Manila time), for a spot in the gold-medal match.

Preview

Fresh from a golden performance in the floor exercise, Yulo aims to end his Olympic campaign with one more medal as he headlines another busy day for the delegation, with boxer Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio and hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino competing as well.

Yulo, who won the Philippines’ first-ever medal in Olympic gymnastics when he ruled his pet event floor exercise, hopes to make it two in a row in the vault final.

Villegas and Petecio are also in the medal hunt as they look to advance to the semifinals of their respective divisions – a feat that merits at least a bronze.

Petecio faces China’s Xu Zichun in the women’s 57kg class, while Villegas tangles with France’s Wassila Lkhadiri in the women’s 50kg category.

Tolentino and Hoffman, meanwhile, open their Olympic bids as they see action in the heats of the men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 400m hurdles, respectively. – Rappler.com

