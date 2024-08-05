LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Action slows down for Team Philippines after back-to-back historic days that saw gymnastics star Carlos Yulo deliver a pair of gold medals in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After back-to-back historic days that saw gymnastics star Carlos Yulo immortalize himself with a pair of gold medals, action slows down for Team Philippines in the Paris Olympics on Monday, August 5.

Here is the schedule (Manila time):

4:50 pm – Lauren Hoffman | athletics, women’s 400m hurdles, repechage

Lauren Hoffman is the only Filipino athlete competing on Monday as she takes part in the repechage of the women’s 400m hurdles, hoping to make the top two in her race to reach the semifinals.

Ten athletes are still in the running for the Philippines, which is guaranteed to win four medals, with boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas each assured of at least a bronze after making the semifinals of their weight classes.

All of the Philippines’ three athletics bets remain in contention as EJ Obiena advanced to the men’s pole vault final, while John Cabang Tolentino moved to the men’s 110m hurdles repechage.

Yet to start their campaigns are golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Ceniza. – Rappler.com

