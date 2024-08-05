LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 6

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EJ Obiena looks to make it five medals for the Philippines in the Paris Olympics as he sees action in the men's pole vault final

MANILA, Philippines – Can Team Philippines win five medals in a single Olympics for the first time in history?

That will be determined on Tuesday, August 6, as pole vault star EJ Obiena eyes redemption for the country in the Paris Games after a stellar weekend that saw gymnastics ace Carlos Yulo capture a pair of gold medals.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

1 am – EJ Obiena | athletics, men’s pole vault, final

4:50 pm – John Cabang Tolentino | athletics, men’s 110m hurdles, repechage

Looking to bounce back from his 11th-place finish in the Tokyo Games three years ago, Obiena aims to challenge defending champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden in the men’s pole vault final.

Obiena, who is ranked second in the world behind Duplantis, finished the qualification at seventh after overcoming a nerve-racking start.

Also seeing action on Tuesday is John Cabang Tolentino as he seeks to reach the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals through the repechage.

The Philippines is already guaranteed four medals after boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas assured themselves of at least a bronze after barging into the semifinals of their respective weight classes. – Rappler.com

