LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 7

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Boxer Aira Villegas resumes her golden bid, while weightlifter John Ceniza and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina open their respective campaigns in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Boxer Aira Villegas hopes to inch closer to another gold medal for the Philippines as she leads four Filipinos in action in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, August 7.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

4:18 am – Aira Villegas | boxing, women’s 50kg, semifinals

3 pm – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina | golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 1

9 pm – John Ceniza | weightlifting, men’s 61kg, medal round

Villegas resumes her golden bid, while weightlifter John Ceniza and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina open their respective campaigns.

Already guaranteed of at least a bronze, Villegas aims to claim her place in the gold-medal match of the women’s 50kg class as she faces former world champion and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey.

The long wait is over for Pagdanganan and Ardina, who see action in the first of four rounds of the women’s individual stroke play.

Ceniza, meanwhile, is the first of the Philippines’ three weightlifting bets to compete as he eyes a medal in the men’s 61kg division. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER