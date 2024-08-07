LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 8

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The only remaining Filipino boxer in contention, Nesthy Petecio eyes a return trip to the final as she leads four Filipinos competing in the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio looks to stay in the hunt for an Olympic boxing gold that has eluded the country as she leads four Filipinos competing in the Paris Games on Thursday, August 8.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

3:46 am – Nesthy Petecio | boxing, women’s 57kg, semifinals

3 pm – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina | golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 2

9 pm – Elreen Ando | weightlifting, women’s 59kg, medal around

Eyeing a return trip to the final of the women’s 57kg division, Petecio – the only remaining Filipino boxer in contention – battles Poland’s Julia Szeremeta.

A win over Szeremeta will guarantee Petecio a second straight Olympic silver.

Meanwhile, golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina resume their campaigns in the women’s golf competition as they seek to climb the standings in the second round.

Pagdanganan and Ardina ended the first of four rounds at joint 13th and joint 40th place, respectively.

Later in the day, weightlifter Elreen Ando shoots for a medal in her second Olympic stint as she sees action in the women’s 59kg class.

The Philippines is assured of four medals in Paris, with gymnast Carlos Yulo delivering a pair of golds, boxer Aira Villegas bagging bronze, and Petecio hoping to add another mint. – Rappler.com

