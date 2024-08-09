Sports
Sports
Paris Olympics

LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 9

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – August 9
Bianca Pagdanganan aims to stay in medal contention in the women's golf competition, while Dottie Ardina looks to climb the standings

MANILA, Philippines – Down to its last three athletes, Team Philippines hopes to add more to its haul that currently stands at four medals as Paris Olympics action resumes on Friday, August 9.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

  • 3 pm – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina | golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 3

Bianca Pagdanganan aims to stay in medal contention going into the third of four rounds in the women’s golf competition.

Pagdanganan sits at joint sixth with five others, while compatriot Dottie Ardina aims to improve on her joint 36th ranking.

Another medal will net the Philippines its biggest medal haul in Olympic history, with gymnast Carlos Yulo delivering a pair of golds and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas contributing a bronze each.

Yet to see action is weightlifter Vanessa Sarno. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino athletes

Philippine Olympic team