LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 27

Rappler.com

LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 27
Gymnast Carlos Yulo and rower Joanie Delgaco open Team Philippines' campaign in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines kicks off its Paris Olympics campaign on Saturday, July 27, as gymnast Carlos Yulo and rower Joanie Delgaco open their respective bids. Here’s the schedule on Day 1, Manila time:

  • 1:30 am – Opening ceremony
  • 4:12 pm – Joanie Delgaco | rowing, women’s single sculls, heats
  • 9:30 pm – Carlos Yulo | gymnastics, men’s artistic all-around qualification

Delgaco is the first to see action among the Philippines’ 22 qualified athletes when she competes in the women’s single sculls heats.

Then hours later, Yulo takes center stage in the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around qualification with hopes of reaching as many apparatus finals as possible as he eyes medals in his pet events floor exercise and vault. – Rappler.com

