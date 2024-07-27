LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fencer Samantha Catantan and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar join rower Joanie Delgaco in action in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines’ campaign in the Paris Olympics continues as fencer Samantha Catantan and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar join rower Joanie Delgaco in action on Sunday, July 28.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule on Day 2 (Manila time):

3 pm – Joanie Delgaco | rowing, women’s single sculls, repechage

| rowing, women’s single sculls, repechage 3:30 pm – Samantha Catantan | fencing, women’s individual foil, round of 64

| fencing, women’s individual foil, round of 64 8:50 pm – Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar | gymnastics, women’s all-around qualification

Resuming her bid in the women’s single sculls after failing to make the cut in the heats, Delgaco guns for a spot in the quarterfinals through the repechage.

Delgaco needs a top-two finish in her repechage race to advance.

Catantan, meanwhile, hopes to go deep in the women’s individual foil as she battles Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia in the round of 64. (READ: Steep climb as fencer Samantha Catantan begins Olympic bid)

Also competing in the same category is former national team fencer Maxine Esteban, who now represents Ivory Coast.

Over in artistic gymnastics, Finnegan, Malabuyo, and Jung-Ruivivar look to emulate compatriot Carlos Yulo as they contend for final berths in the women’s all-around qualification. (READ: Setting the bar: Fil-Am Olympians fuel Philippine gymnastics rise)

Yulo advanced to the individual all-around, floor exercise, and vault finals following the conclusion of the men’s all-around qualification on Saturday. – Rappler.com

