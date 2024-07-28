LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Aira Villegas makes her Olympic debut as she opens the campaign of the Philippine boxing team in the Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are on boxer Aira Villegas as Team Philippines resumes its Paris Games campaign on Monday, July 29.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

3:20 am – Aira Villegas | boxing, women’s 50kg, round of 32

Villegas debuts in the Olympics against Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki in the round of 32 of the women’s 50kg, hoping to move two wins closer to a guaranteed medal.

Mouttaki poses a considerable challenge to Villegas, being a bronze medalist in the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Villegas is the first Filipino boxer to see action, with Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan competing in the coming days. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER