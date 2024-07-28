Sports
LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 29

Delfin Dioquino

Aira Villegas makes her Olympic debut as she opens the campaign of the Philippine boxing team in the Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are on boxer Aira Villegas as Team Philippines resumes its Paris Games campaign on Monday, July 29.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

  • 3:20 am – Aira Villegas | boxing, women’s 50kg, round of 32

Villegas debuts in the Olympics against Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki in the round of 32 of the women’s 50kg, hoping to move two wins closer to a guaranteed medal.

Mouttaki poses a considerable challenge to Villegas, being a bronze medalist in the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Villegas is the first Filipino boxer to see action, with Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan competing in the coming days. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
