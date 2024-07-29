Sports
LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 30

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

Rower Joanie Delgaco resumes her Paris Olympics campaign, while judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, swimmer Kayla Sanchez, and boxer Nesthy Petecio open their respective bids

MANILA, Philippines – Four members of Team Philippines see action on Tuesday, July 30, as rower Joanie Delgaco resumes her Paris Olympics campaign, while judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, swimmer Kayla Sanchez, and boxer Nesthy Petecio open their respective bids.

Here is Team Philippines’ schedule (Manila time):

  • 3:30 pm – Joanie Delgaco | rowing, women’s single sculls, quarterfinals
  • 4 pm – Kiyomi Watanabe | judo, women’s -63kg, round of 32
  • 6:39 pm – Kayla Sanchez | swimming, women’s 100m freestyle, heats
  • 11:54 pm – Nesthy Petecio | boxing, women’s 57kg, round of 32

Guaranteed a top-24 finish in the women’s single sculls, Delgaco aims to make it further by doing well in her quarterfinal race, where the three fastest in will advance to the semifinals A/B.

Watanabe returns to the Olympics hoping to redeem herself following an early exit in the Tokyo Games as she faces China’s Tang Jing in the round of 32 of the women’s -63kg division.

Also back in the quadrennial meet after helping Canada win a pair of relay medals in Tokyo, Sanchez – now representing the Philippines – competes in the heats of the women’s 100m freestyle, needing to be among the 16 fastest to reach the semifinals.

Ending the day for Team Philippines is Petecio, who aims to complete her unfinished business after settling for silver in Tokyo as she tangles with India’s Jaismine Lamboria in the round of 32 of the women’s 57kg division. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
