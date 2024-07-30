LIVE UPDATES, RESULTS: Team Philippines, 2024 Paris Olympics – July 31

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo headlines a jam-packed day as he aims to deliver the Philippines' first medal in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines hopes to win its first medal in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31, as gymnast Carlos Yulo headlines a jam-packed day for the 22-strong delegation.

Here is Team Philippines schedule (Manila time):

3:04 am – Eumir Marcial | boxing, men’s 80kg, round of 16

3:33 am – Kayla Sanchez | swimming, women’s 100m freestyle, semifinals

4:14 pm – Joanie Delgaco | rowing, women’s single sculls, semifinals C/D

6:04 pm – Hergie Bacyadan | boxing, women’s 75kg, round of 16

9:30 pm – Carlo Paalam | boxing, men’s 57kg, round of 16

11:30 pm – Carlos Yulo | artistic gymnastics, men’s all-around, final

Looking to take advantage of the first of his three medal chances, Yulo shoots for the stars in the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around final.

Yulo, who will also vie for medals in floor exercise and vault over the weekend, advanced to the all-around final by placing ninth in the qualification.

Three of the Philippines’ boxing bets open their respective bids as Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan eye spots in the quarterfinals.

Marcial faces Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 80kg, Paalam battles Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the men’s 57kg, while Bacyadan takes on China’s Li Qian in the women’s 75kg.

In swimming, Kayla Sanchez seeks to stay in the hunt as she competes in the semifinals of the women’s 100m freestyle, needing a top-eight finish to advance to the finals.

Rower Joanie Delgaco resumes her campaign for a better ranking when she sees action in the semifinals C/D of the women’s single sculls. – Rappler.com

