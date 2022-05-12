LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 12, 2022

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena serves as the Philippines' flag bearer in the opening ceremony as the SEA Games officially starts in Hanoi, Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The 31st Southeast Asian Games formally comes off the wraps with the opening ceremony at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, May 12.

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena leads the 30-man Filipino delegation – composed of officials and athletes – in the parade of nations as he serves as the Philippines’ flag bearer.

“I’m [not just] representing athletes competing in the SEA Games, but also 100 million Filipinos back home,” said Obiena, the Asian record holder and the No. 6 pole vaulter in the world.

The Philippine Olympic Committee initially proposed for Obiena and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz to share the flag bearing duties, but organizers allowed only one flag bearer for each country.

Diaz agreed it should be athletics’ pride who should carry the flag during the opening ceremony, which will showcase technologies such as mapping, augmented reality, and extended reality.

But even before the SEA Games officially starts, the Philippines has already won 1 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Pencak silat standout Mary Francine Padios delivered the country its first gold in Hanoi, while the kurash, beach handball, and rowing teams also bagged medals. (READ: Padios gives PH maiden SEA Games gold, kurash delivers medals)

– Rappler.com