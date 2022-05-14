LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 14, 2022

Pole vault star EJ Obiena leads the Philippines' charge for more medals in the Vietnam SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – After Carlos Yulo, another Olympian takes center stage in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Saturday, May 14, as EJ Obiena leads the Philippines’ charge for more medals.

Obiena is heavily favored to retain his gold medal in the men’s pole vault as other members of the national athletics team compete on Saturday.

He holds the SEA Games record after clearing 5.45 meters in the 2019 edition, a mark that still pales in comparison to his Asian record of 5.93 meters.

More gold medals are expected as the Philippines eyes another dominant showing in triathlon after sweeping all three gold medals in the event when the country hosted the SEA Games three years ago.

Kim Mangrobang tries to defend her throne in the women’s class, while Andrew Kim Remolino aims to capture gold in men’s action, with compatriot and reigning champion John Leerams Chicano participating in duathlon.

Whether the Philippines will accomplish another double gold in 3×3 basketball will be known on Saturday as Gilas Men 3×3 and Gilas Women 3×3 conclude their respective campaigns.

Both suffering shocking losses, the men’s and women’s teams look to finish strong in the second staging of 3×3 basketball in the biennial meet.

Over in men’s volleyball, the Philippines kicks off its bid for another podium finish after bagging silver in the 2019 SEA Games.

The Philippines faces Cambodia in the three-team Group B.

Also set to see action on Saturday are the golf, wushu, billiards, fencing, and esports teams, among others.

– Rappler.com