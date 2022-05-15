LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 15, 2022

Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo banners the Philippines' push for a fresh batch of medals in the Southeast Asian Games

AGATHA WONG NABS GOLD IN WUSHU

Wushu star Agatha Wong opened the day for the Philippines in style by retaining her gold medal in women’s taijijian.

Now a four-time SEA Games champion, Wong redeemed herself a day after failing to defend her throne in women’s taijiquan, where she was the gold winner in 2017 and 2019.

PREVIEW

All eyes will be on Carlos Yulo as he banners the Philippines’ push for a fresh batch of medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday, May 15.

The newly crowned individual all-around champion in men’s artistic gymnastics seeks to win more golds when he competes in the floor exercise and pommel horse.

Yulo bagged gold in floor exercise and silver in pommel horse in the 2019 SEA Games, which saw him end up as the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete with two golds and five silvers.

Seeing her reign in women’s taijiquan end, wushu standout Agatha Wong looks to redeem herself with a repeat gold in women’s taijijian.

Wong ruled the women’s taijiquan in 2017 and 2019 but settled for silver in this edition of the SEA Games.

Over in athletics, Aries Toledo aims for a third straight SEA Games in gold in men’s decathlon as he wraps up his stint in the two-day event.

Toledo will participate in the 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, and javelin throw before finishing it off in the 1500m run.

Also set to see action on Sunday and contribute to the Philippines’ medal tally are the fencing, golf, and billiards teams.

– Rappler.com