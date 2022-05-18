LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 18, 2022

Bannered by Olympic boxing silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, the Philippines looks to keep its momentum going into the final half of the Vietnam SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio begins her Southeast Asian Games campaign in Vietnam on Wednesday, May 18, as the Philippines looks to keep its momentum going into the final half of the biennial meet.

The Olympic boxing silver medalist will tangle with Kay Thwe of Myanmar in the women’s -60kg to start her bid for a second straight SEA Games gold medal.

A victory by Petecio, who ruled the women’ 57kg in the previous SEA Games, will propel her to the semifinals with a guaranteed bronze to boot.

Over in billiards, the Philippines is already assured of another gold after Rubilen Amit defended her women’s nine-ball title as Carlo Biado and Johann Chua lock horns in an all-Filipino showdown for men’s nine-ball crown.

Biado aims for a third SEA Games title, while Chua seeks a breakthrough gold after clinching a pair of bronzes in the past two editions of the regional showpiece.

Pool legend Efren “Bata” Reyes returns to action on Wednesday as he competes in the semifinals of the men’s one-cushion carom.

Already assured of a podium spot, Reyes is one win away from earning his highest finish in the event, where he settled for bronze in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2019.

Gilas Pilipinas and Gilas Women look to stay unbeaten as they face Singapore and Thailand, respectively.

Coming off a 68-point beatdown of Cambodia, the men’s team shoots for a 3-0 record, while the women’s team intends to make it back-to-back wins to start the SEA Games after trouncing Indonesia two days ago.

The winner of four golds so far, athletics eyes a bigger haul as the Filipino tracksters – led by Eric Cray – take part in various events.

Extending his reign in the men’s 400m hurdles for the fifth straight SEA Games a day ago, Cray tries his luck for another gold in the men’s 100m.

The Philippines’ wrestling, tennis, beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, and fencing teams also see action on Wednesday.

– Rappler.com