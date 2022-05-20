LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 20, 2022

Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz looks to breathe new life into the Philippines' campaign in the SEA Games

PH VS INDONESIA FOR MOBILE LEGENDS GOLD

Sibol is on the cusp of defending its Mobile Legends gold and standing on its way is regional rival Indonesia as they tangle in a best-of-five finals.

PREVIEW

The Philippines gets a shot in the arm in its bid to finish strong in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz takes center stage on Friday, May 20.

Diaz is heavily favored to defend her crown in the women’s 55kg, the same weight class where she captured the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year.

The Philippines’ shot at a top-three finish in the medal table has hit a snag as the country slipped to fifth place after its gold production slowed down in the past two days.

But Diaz looks to breathe new life into the Philippines’ campaign, just like she did in Tokyo when her historic golden feat inspired boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial to win medals.

Petecio (women’s -60kg) also has her eyes set on the gold as she looks to advance to the finals together with fellow boxers Irish Magno (women’s -51kg), Ian Clark Bautista (men’s -57kg), and Marjon Pianar (men’s -69kg).

Other Filipino pugs Eumir Marcial (men’s -75kg) and Rogen Ladon (men’s -52kg) have already qualified for the finals and are guaranteed of at least a silver.

Sibol targets its second esports gold in Vietnam as defending champion Philippines tangles with regional rival Indonesia in the Mobile Legends finals.

Led by the world champion trio of Johnmar Villaluna, Danerie James del Rosario, and Salic Imam of Blacklist International, Sibol eyes a sweep of the tournament by beating RRQ-reinforced Indonesia.

Over in tennis, Alex Eala resumes her gold quest in the women’s singles semifinals.

The Philippines hopes for more medals from beach volleyball, karate, and judo.

– Rappler.com