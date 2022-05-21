LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 21, 2022

The SEA Games in Vietnam hits the homestretch as the Philippines looks to finish strong with two guaranteed golds in billiards

MANILA, Philippines – Two more billiards golds will be added to the Philippines’ haul as the country enters the homestretch of the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Saturday, May 21.

Pool stars Johann Chua and Carlo Biado face off again in Vietnam, this time with the men’s 10-ball gold at stake.

Chua aims to replicate his impressive feat in the men’s nine-ball, where he beat reigning US Open champion Biado to clinch his maiden SEA Games gold.

It will also be an all-Filipino showdown in the women’s 10-ball as Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno clash in a rematch of the 2019 SEA Games.

The women’s nine-ball champion of these games, Amit eyes payback against Centeno, who is the defending women’s 10-ball titlist.

Gilas Pilipinas inches closer to a 14th straight gold as it looks to stay undefeated in five games when it tangles with Malaysia.

Other than Thailand, no team has posed a threat to the Philippines in men’s basketball after it demolished Cambodia, Singapore, and Vietnam by a whopping average of 49 points.

Also unscathed, Gilas Women shoot for a fourth win in as many games against Singapore.

The Philippines is favored to defend its women’s basketball gold considering it is the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

It is not just in billiards where Filipinos will go up against each other for the gold but also in tennis as Jeson Patrombon and Francis Alcantara encounter Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales in the men’s doubles finals.

Later in the day, the Philippines vies for breakthrough bronzes in women’s volleyball and women’s football against Indonesia and Myanmar, respectively.

National teams of judo, weightlifting, shooting, and muay thai also see action on Saturday.

– Rappler.com