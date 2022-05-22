LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games – May 22, 2022

All eyes will be on boxing, Gilas Pilipinas, Gilas Women, and Sibol as the Philippines chases a top-three finish in the Vietnam SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines relies on boxing, Gilas Pilipinas, Gilas Women, and Sibol to deliver as it makes its final push for a top-three finish in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday, May 22.

Four Filipino boxers are a win away from golds, with Eumir Marcial, Rogen Ladon, Irish Magno, and Ian Clark Bautista advancing to the finals of their respective weight classes.

Marcial battles Timor Leste’s Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho in the men’s -75kg, Ladon duels Vietnam’s Tran Van Thao in the men’s -52kg, while Magno clashes with Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the women’s 51kg.

Bautista goes up against Myanmar’s Naing Latt as the national boxing team aims to produce as many golds as possible to help the Philippines catch up with Indonesia for the No. 3 spot in the medal table.

Tied with Singapore at fourth place with 47 golds, the Philippines faces an uphill climb in its attempt to overhaul a sizable lead by Indonesia, which goes into the last day of competition with 59 golds.

Gilas Pilipinas is expected to stretch its SEA Games reign as it shoots for a tournament sweep with a win over fellow unbeaten team Indonesia.

By beating Indonesia, the Philippines will capture its 14th straight gold in men’s basketball.

The same goes for Gilas Women, who intend to complete their title-retention campaign with a victory over Malaysia.

In esports, Sibol eyes three more golds as its League of Legends, PUBG Mobile (team), and CrossFire squads remain in the running for medals in their respective events.

The Philippines also banks on its athletes in judo and muay thai for additional medals.

– Rappler.com