USA Gymnastics says video proves Chiles should keep bronze

BEMEDALED. Gymnast Jordan Chiles of United States celebrates with her medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

American gymnast Jordan Chiles is set to lose her floor exercise bronze from the Paris Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of an appeal by Romania's Ana Barbosu

USA Gymnastics submitted video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Sunday, August 11, that it said proves Jordan Chiles should get to keep the bronze medal she won in the artistic gymnastics floor exercise in the Paris Olympics.

The additional evidence was submitted by USA Gymnastics a day after CAS ruled in favor of an appeal by Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who will move up to third place in the event.

Barbosu and her team had appealed to CAS that an inquiry by Chiles’ coach Cecile Landi filed over the results in the event was done so after the one-minute deadline and that the American should not be awarded the score of 13.766 that lifted her to third place.

But USA Gymnastics said it provided CAS with video footage that was not available to the governing body prior to the tribunal’s decision that elevated Barbosu to third.

“The time-stamped, video shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score was posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Chiles had initially been awarded a score of 13.666, while Barbosu scored 13.700.

The decision by CAS does not affect either winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil or silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States, who scored 14.166 and 14.133, respectively. – Rappler.com