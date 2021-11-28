CCE Varsity Cup champ Lyceum pushing for esports in academe

The first school to introduce an esports program in the country, Lyceum now gears up to form a competitive roster for the inaugural Collegiate Center for Esports season

Lyceum is at the forefront of pushing esports in the academe after ruling the Mobile Legends Varsity Cup of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

The first school to introduce a Bachelor of Science in Esports program in the country, Lyceum now gears up to form a competitive roster for the inaugural CCE season next year.

While basketball teams from the 10 NCAA schools saw action in the Varsity Cup, regular students will take the spotlight in the CCE league.

“It’s definitely a good push for the campaign to improve the acceptance of esports,” said Lyceum athletic director Hercules Callanta following the Pirates’ unbeaten Varsity Cup campaign.

Featuring Yancy Remulla, Lorenzo Navarro, Alvin Baetiong, Carlo Abadeza, and Shawn Umali, Lyceum ran roughshod over opposing teams and thwarted Mapua in the grand finals.

Aside from giving aspiring esports players an avenue to showcase their wares, Lyceum also aims to shed light on the misconception that gaming is a distraction to academics.

“There is a stigma in terms of esports as far as the students are concerned,” Callanta said. “There must be programs that should address this particular stigma so that it can be resolved and can help the athletes come up with academic excellence.”

Callanta said Lyceum wants to hone individuals who will significantly contribute to the booming esports scene.

“The BS Esports [program] is after producing people who are at the background of esports. Of course, it will be a boost if we have a very competitive if not a champion team, especially made up of students in the BS Esports program,” Callanta said.

“That’s definitely a plus but we’re after producing developers, organizers, shoutcasters, and the likes that will boost the esports industry as a whole.” – Rappler.com