Medal rush: Carlos Yulo wins vault bronze at Doha World Cup after floor gold

TOPNOTCH. Carlos Yulo secures his second podium finish in the World Cup Series.

Carlos Yulo keeps the medals coming at the Doha World Cup Series, hanging on for a bronze finish one day after cruising to the floor exercise gold

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo scored another medal at the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar after hanging on to a bronze finish in vault on Saturday, March 4.

A day after convincingly nabbing gold at his pet floor exercise event, the Olympic gymnast got off to a strong start with a handspring front double pike for 14.996 points, but slightly under-rotated on the double twist in his second attempt and had to take one step back on the landing for a 14.8 finish.

Yulo’s 14.883 average was just not enough to edge Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov (14.899) and reigning world champion, Armenia’s pride Artur Davtyan (15.083).

However, it was more than enough to keep his spot at third as Hong Kong’s Wai Hung Shek came at a distant fourth with a 14.816, while Israeli gymnast Andrey Medvedev settled at an even further fifth with a 14.666 average.

Yulo next guns for the parallel bars gold later in the evening.

The Filipino gymnastics star topped the qualification in both events, garnering 14.8 points in vault and 14.933 points in parallel bars last Thursday.

Overall, it has been a big bounce back for Yulo after failing to medal in the first World Cup leg in Cottbus, Germany last week. – Rappler.com