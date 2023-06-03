Want to join a fur fun run? Here’s a dog-friendly race 

MUST LOVE DOGS. Pet owners can bring their dogs along in the Vermosa Green Run.

Here’s a chance to bring your much-loved pets along for a fun outdoor run

MANILA, Philippines – Are you a fur parent who wants to have your doggos as running partners?

Here’s a chance to bring your much-loved pets along for a race when the Vermosa Green Run rolls off on June 25.

Dogs and their owners can now participate in a kilometer’s length “Dog Run,” in addition to the usual 3k, 5K, 10K, and 21K events at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

Organizers remind fur parents to bring a leash with the appropriate length, around 7 feet, and to warm up their pets properly to avoid exhaustion and overheating.

Dog trainer Jay Lim also reminded pet owners to consider the dog’s breed before running, noting that mutts with longer snouts are more built for prolonged running.

Fees start at P650 for the dog race, and P1,850 for the 21K category as proceeds will be given to the Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-a-Seedling program.

Race registration is open until June 18 at http://ayalaland.myruntime.com

“Last year, we encouraged people to re-enjoy the outdoors after years of being cooped up at home due to the pandemic,” said John Aragones, Vermosa project development manager during a press conference.

“This year, we want to build on that newfound appreciation by inviting people to develop a habit for fitness and wellness,” he added.

“The abundance of wide-open spaces and state-of-the-art sports facilities at the Sports Hub, make The Green Run a once-a-year activity to look forward to as a mental and physical health booster.”

Vermosa officials said the 750-hectare green property also features several sports facilities such as an Olympic-sized pool certified by World Aquatics, a warmup pool, a 400-meter track certified by World Athletics, and athletes’ quarters, and soon, a FIFA-approved football pitch.

Organizers said that on race day, participants may also bring plastic bottles for recycling in exchange for a small amount of money. – Rappler.com