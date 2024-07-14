Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GONE TOO SOON. Chino Trinidad worked as a sports broadcaster for radio and television.

Longtime sports broadcaster Chino Trinidad is remembered for being a ‘genuine lover of sports’

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran sports journalist and executive Manolo “Chino” Trinidad, died on Saturday, July 13, his family confirmed to Rappler. He was 56.

The cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Trinidad was named last May as the new commissioner of the Sharks Billiards Association, the country’s first professional billiards league.

A second-generation sports journalist, he’s the son of longtime Philippine Daily Inquirer sports columnist Recah Trinidad.

The younger Trinidad first started on radio, anchoring a sports segment over radio dzRH in the early 1990s.

It was there when he crossed over to television, first manning the sidelines as a reporter in Vintage Television’s coverage of the PBA, before being elevated to a play-by-play commentator.

He also started his longtime association with boxing during this decade, serving as one of Blow by Blow’s anchors.

Undoubtedly the face of GMA Network’s sports coverage for about two decades, he served in various capacities, working as a boxing commentator and whipping up segments for the channel’s flagship newscast, 24 Oras.

After leaving GMA, he founded a cable channel called Pilipinas HD, and organized an exhibit called “Pagpupugay: 100 Taon ng Philippine Sports,” which earned a minor citation from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) in 2015.

Trinidad was also known for his passionate love for basketball, serving as the eighth commissioner of the defunct Philippine Basketball League from 2000-2010.

During his stint as commissioner, he saw the rise of the dominant Harbour Centre Batang Pier squad, which won seven league titles.

He was also a founding member of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, which he soundly criticized in recent social media posts.

“Chino Trinidad: A visionary leader, fighter, and genuine lover of sports…forever grateful to you, my ‘kum’ and everybody’s commissioner,” said Rey Lachica, sports editor of Tempo and former PSA president.

“[Trinidad] was full of dreams and passion. He will be remembered for his fire and friendship,” posted former Daily Tribune managing editor and former PSA president Aldrin Cardona. – Rappler.com