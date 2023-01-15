WATCH: Blacklist, Echo battle for M4 World Championship in all-Filipino grand finals

DEFENDING CHAMPION. A lot is at stake for Blacklist International as it seeks to become the first team to win back-to-back world titles.

The Philippines nails a third straight world title as Blacklist International and Echo figure in an all-Filipino grand finals in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship

JAKARTA, Indonesia – One thing is for sure: the Philippines will bring home Mobile Legends’ most-coveted title.

Blacklist International and Echo figure in an all-Filipino grand finals in the M4 World Championship at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan here on Sunday, January 15.

A lot is at stake for Blacklist International as it seeks to become the first team to win back-to-back world titles after ruling M3 in Singapore a year prior.

Echo, meanwhile, aims to become the third straight Filipino team to reign as world champions after Bren Esports and Blacklist International.

The best-of-seven battle starts at 6:30 pm (Manila time).

