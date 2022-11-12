WATCH: EJ Obiena propels Philippine pole vault popularity

EJ Obiena's success introduces pole vaulting to new fans in a country where basketball and volleyball dominate the sporting culture

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena not only brings in a gold rush of medals from his pole vaulting stints, but also a growing number of Filipino fans of the sport.

In his recent visit to the Philippines, Obiena managed to witness a line of fans who traveled from all over the metro to meet him. The world No. 3 pole vaulter has also inspired young athletes to take up athletics or excel in their current sport.

With more Filipinos cheering him on and supporting him in his pole vault career, Obiena feels more motivated to keep on improving and bring more glory to the country in the highest levels of competition. – Rappler.com