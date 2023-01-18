Sports
Mobile Legends

Delfin Dioquino
TOP OF THE WORLD. Echo earns the distinction as the best Mobile Legends team in the world.

M4 World Championship

Echo bags the top purse of over P16 million as it reigns in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship after dethroning Blacklist International with a stunning sweep

MANILA, Philippines – Echo will return from Jakarta, Indonesia millions richer after ruling the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship.

Capping its title run with a stunning 4-0 win over defending champion Blacklist International in the all-Filipino grand finals on Sunday, January 15, Echo bagged the top purse of $300,000 (approximately P16.3 million).

How do the Orcas plan to spend their M4 winnings?

Watch the video below:

WATCH: How do Echo members plan to spend their M4 World Championship earnings?

– Rappler.com

esports