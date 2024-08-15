WATCH: Panel discussion on the 2024 Paris Olympics, what’s next for Team Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Join this panel discussion with the team from Rappler's coverage of the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – As the 2024 Olympics comes to a close in Paris, the story that dominated the Philippine headlines is the double gold medal by gymnast Carlos Yulo – a first in the history of Philippine sports. Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas also won bronze in their respective events, bringing the country’s medal haul to a total of four.

But of course, there is so much more than this momentous feat.

The 2024 edition of the Summer Games is also the Philippines’ 100th year of participation, and is considered the country’s best performance in the Games.

In this panel discussion, multimedia reporter JR Isaga sits down with Rappler sports editor Jasmine Payo, multimedia reporter Delfin Dioquino, and head of digital communications Kaye Cabal to talk about the highlights of the Paris Olympics and what comes next for the Filipino Olympians. They also give a sneak peek of how the Rappler team covered the Olympics – from dealing with time zones to covering events remotely.

Bookmark this page to catch the panel go live on Friday, August 16, at 5 pm. – Rappler.com