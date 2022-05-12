Eya Laure tows UST 5-set heist in 3-hour battle with La Salle

GRITTY. Eye Laure celebrates as the Tigresses pull off an incredible comeback.

Backed this time by multiple teammates, star spiker Eya Laure steers UST to a bounce-back win in a stunning five-set turnaround against La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – In the undisputed best match yet in UAAP Season 84, the UST Golden Tigresses pulled off a grueling five-set escape act against the La Salle Lady Spikers, 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, May 12.

Star spiker Eya Laure left everything on the court in the three-hour battle as she steered her teammates to a stunning, game-winning 6-0 turnaround from down 9-12 in the final frame.

Buoyed by untimely errors from the La Salle side, the third-year spiker scored the last 4 points to seal the jaw-dropping heist for a 3-1 record, while dropping the Lady Spikers to their second straight setback for a 2-2 slate.

When the dust settled, Laure tallied her second straight 28-point outing off 23 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks to go along with 20 excellent digs and 19 excellent receptions for the massive triple-double finish.

Unlike UST’s previous loss, however, Laure had help this around. Ysa Jimenez backstopped the winning effort with 13 points, Camille Victoria and KC Galdones scored 11 apiece, and Mafe Galanza steered the offense with 31 excellent sets.

Jimenez and Victoria mostly did their damage in the fourth set, where they contained an 8-2 La Salle run midway through the frame before Laure again put the finishing touches to force a decider.

“The game had a really dynamic complexion, really up and down like a rollercoaster ride,” said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes in Filipino.

“It’s dizzying at times, but it was a very inspiring game because every time you face coach Ramil (de Jesus) and his squad, both teams get to put forth a great quality game.”

Super rookie Leiah Malaluan likewise finished with a huge triple-double line of 26 points off 24 attacks and 2 aces to go with 22 excellent receptions, and 18 excellent digs.

Lanky blocker Thea Gagate and team star Jolina dela Cruz scored 12 apiece while Baby Jyne Soreno chipped in 11 points built off a game-high 6 blocks.

UST can now start another win streak off this huge momentum boost on Saturday, May 14, in a blockbuster 12 pm game against the undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs.

La Salle, meanwhile, will vent its anger on the hapless UE Lady Warriors at 4 pm that same day. – Rappler.com